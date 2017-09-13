Home Videos Photos Shop
These Are The Luxury Goods Farrah Abraham Wants YOU To Buy Her In Exchange For Sex Cam Show!

These Are The Luxury Goods Farrah Abraham Wants YOU To Buy Her In Exchange For Sex Cam Show!

9/13/2017 9:18 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueKnifestylesLouis VuittonReality TVTeen MomFarrah AbrahamInstagram

no title

A rejuvenated vagina doesn't come cheap!

As we reported, after documenting her noninvasive vaginal procedure on Instagram at the end of August, Farrah Abraham's fresh lady parts will make their debut on Wednesday for the porn site, CamSoda!

However, the Teen Mom OG star wants to make sure her investment is paying off!

The 26-year-old created a wish list where admirers can send her various gifts. Not surprisingly, she wants expensive shit!

Miz Abraham is requesting:

-Trips to Thailand, Greece, Monaco, and Brazil
-$200 for her nails
-$3000 for her hair
-Louis Vuitton purse, travel bag, and luggage
-$1000 for general shopping
-Size 9 heels

Open your wallets, fellas!

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]

