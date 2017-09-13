Harrison Ford Finally Responds, With Some Difficulty, To Carrie Fisher Revealing Their Star Wars Affair

Harrison Ford has finally broken his silence on the shocking reveal that he and Carrie Fisher had an affair on the set of Star Wars in 1977.

Though it wasn't easy.

In her memoir The Princess Diarist, Carrie confessed to a torrid behind-the-scenes romance with her costar — who happened to be married with children besides being 14 years her senior.

Video: Billie Lourd Reflects With Ellen On Her 'Surreal' New Life Without Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

Speaking to GQ, Ford, who is returning to another of his classic franchises next month with Blade Runner 2049, finally spoke about how the book's revelation affected him.

The 75-year-old is taciturn at the best of times, so the interviewer did not have an easy time asking him about such a sensitive subject.

Here is the entire interchange:

GQ: How strange for you was it when Carrie Fisher put out her ‘Star Wars' book? HF: "It was strange. For me." Did you have any advance warning? "Um, to a degree. Yes." And what did you think? "Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss." Can I ask you whether you'd prefer that it hadn't been written? "Yes. You can ask me." Do you want to answer? "No." Can I ask you whether you read it? "No. I didn't."

