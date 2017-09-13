Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Celebrate Their 'Miracle' Baby With A 'Heaven Sent' Baby Shower — Deets HERE!

Heidi Montag has dubbed her pregnancy a "miracle," so it's no wonder she threw a "Heaven Sent" themed baby shower.

Over the weekend, The Hills alum and husband Spencer Pratt invited a bevy of celebrities to celebrate their unborn baby boy. In fact, there were many familiar faces at the Pratts' bash at 800MAIN in Venice, CA — including former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Courtney Stodden, and yours truly!

While many pals "came from all over the country" for the event, fellow MTV stars Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge were unable to attend to due to prior commitments. Nonetheless, this news didn't hinder Heidi's good time. The pregnant reality TV vet even gushed to US Weekly:

"It was so nice to bring together newer friends, old friends and family. I was on cloud nine."

Awwwww. And it appears Mrs. Pratt is counting the many blessings in her life as she shared while explaining her party's theme:

"It's a miracle we're even having a kid. We've been praying for this baby for years… That we're even having a kid and that we got pregnant the first month trying and that Spencer and I are at this point in our lives… it just felt like a really heaven sent thing."

Although Spencer only made an appearance at the end of the event, Lauren Conrad's nemesis was influential when it came to the decorations for the party. Specifically, per Spencer's request, two massive amethyst geodes were present at the party. Heidi made sure to explain:

"They represent spiritual protection, health and a higher realm of love and light and all that! Spencer just wants good intentions."

Apparently, Spencer also wants crystals in the birthing room. You know what, we're about it!

The party was certainly a success as the pair walked away with "lots of cute outfits," including baby Gucci shoes. However, the most valuable thing the two have received is sound parenting advice from their peers. According to Heidi, Kristin told her:

"Kristin said you can read all the books and get all the advice from people, but there is no set of rules. There's no cookie-cutter formula to have a baby; she had to figure it out differently with her kids."

Also, others have warned the Pratts to "not just get lost in the baby." Fair enough.

We honestly couldn't be happier for Speidi and wish them only the best as they wait for their little one's arrival!

