Hillary Clinton Gets Real About Losing The Presidency & Faces Matt Lauer In First Live Interview Since Election

Hillary Clinton continues to untangle her devastating election loss to Donald Trump last year.

In her first live interview since November, the Democratic nominee sat down with Matt Lauer (who she openly criticizes in her memoir) and Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY show to discuss her new book What Happened and dissect the factors that cost her the White House.

At the top of the list is former FBI Director James Comey, whose "unprecedented actions" of telling lawmakers that he was reopening an investigation into Hillary's private email server just days before Election Day seriously affected her campaign momentum.

Related: Hillary Is 'Done With Being A Candidate'

The longtime politician said:

"I thought, what is he doing? The investigation is closed. I knew there was no new information. And then it became clear. This was not necessary … Absent that, I believe and I think the evidence shows, I would have won."

On accepting the fact that Trump is now POTUS, Hillary admitted:

"I respect the fact that he is the president. I just wish he were the president for all Americans. I wish he was not engaging in a lot of the scapegoating and behavior in office that I think is bad for this county."

Hear, hear.

Ch-ch-check out the highlights from the informative interview (below)!

WATCH: "He was fired for the wrong reason. He should not have been fired for Russia." @hillaryclinton on Comey pic.twitter.com/ekFDQfKHzM

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2017

WATCH: "It's ridiculous. It's another absurd lie to cover up what really was going on." Clinton on Donald Trump Jr./Russian attorney meeting pic.twitter.com/qidCZyGSxS

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2017

"Did you make enough mistakes yourself to lose the election without any of the other things you talk about?" @MLauer to @hillaryclinton pic.twitter.com/Ju4C1vS31K

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2017

Do you think that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and stole this election? -@MLauer "Matt, I can't say that." -@hillaryclinton pic.twitter.com/zCvcwNFLqE

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2017

WATCH: "I was just dumbfounded. I thought what is he doing?…This was not necessary. He could’ve called me up." Clinton on Comey letter pic.twitter.com/lk8JtbTDvU

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2017

Speak your truth, Hillz.

Have U purchased your copy of What Happened?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: bookz, donald trump, hillary clinton, matt lauer, politik, savannah guthrie, today show