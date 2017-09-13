Six Dead At Florida Nursing Home Where Hurricane Irma Knocked Out Air Conditioning

What a devastating situation.

Six people have died due to Hurricane Irma knocking out the air conditioning at a nursing home in Hollywood, FL. The cause of death for each individual has not been confirmed, but the facility was evacuated over cooling issues.

Per officials, emergency services were phoned around 4 a.m. and, upon arrival, responders "found several patients in varying degrees of medical distress." Three residents had already passed away by the time responders arrived and three more died while being transported to Memorial Healthcare System facilities.

115 patients were evacuated from the rehabilitation center and sent to hospitals. To make matters worse, an additional 18 people from an adjoining facility were also relocated because of the investigation. Thankfully, it's believed that these patients were "not medically compromised."

Police speculate the air conditioning malfunction was caused by power outages during the catastrophic storm. According to a WPLG source close to the situation, a fuse was damaged and has caused the troubling cooling issues for the facility these last few days. However, the nursing home itself does have power.

The deaths are currently under a criminal investigation with the police refusing to rule anything out.

Tags: florida, hurricane irma, r.i.p., sad sad, viral: news