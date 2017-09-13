Three police officers who shared a selfie while on-duty during Hurricane Irma have caused a wave of comments… and the thirst is at tropical storm levels.
The Gainesville Police Department's Facebook page has been flooded with thousands of users inquiring about the status of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering (above) after the department posted a picture of the officers "getting ready to do some work."
And work, they did! The department had to update their post two days later after receiving over 110,000 comments, over 280,000 likes, and more than 170,000 shares — most of which were demands that the Florida-area department release a calendar.
Some comments include:
"Y'all should do a calendar, where you're half dressed, for charity.."
"These guys really change the meaning of the song ‘Fuck The Police…'"
"I can't believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy….. I can't remember where I was going with this…."
"I ‘liked' the Gainesville police page just because I wanna know when the calendar comes out….. all the way from northern British Columbia CANADA."
Yup.
The department later made an update to the post, sharing some good and bad news — the bad news being only ONE out of the three officers is single, but the good news is that a calendar will be coming shortly! They wrote:
"UPDATE:
1. We are dying with the comments. You've actually made our chief blush with some of them.
2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.
3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.
4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.
5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your "incident"
6. There WILL be a calendar.
Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida."
Understandably, more officers wanted their time in the sun to be objectified by Facebook users.
So Gainesville and other departments began sharing even more heroic eye candy, and the internet was eternally grateful:
Life saving!
