The Kardashians Saved Jennifer Lawrence During Intense Mother! Filming — Find Out How & Watch Her Throw Axes In Tonight Show Appearance!

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely still a character!

To promote her new horror film mother!, J.Law dropped in to The Tonight Show where she gave an interview that was seriously all over the place — in the best way.

Oh, and then she convinced Jimmy Fallon to participate in an axe-throwing contest (which may actually be one of his hidden talents).

See the entire cray appearance in which she talks using KUWTK and Bruce Springsteen to cheer her up, being a "producer" on Real Housewives, and her own mother's horrifying reveal of her childhood horse's death (below)!

And of course, a game of axes…

[Image via NBC.]

