Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Angelina Jolie Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Jimmy Fallon, Bruce Springsteen, Real Housewives, Jennifer Lawrence, Horses, Reality TV, GIFs, Late Night TV, KUWTK >> The Kardashians Saved Jennifer Lawrence During Intense Mother! Filming — Find Out How & Watch Her Throw Axes In Tonight Show Appearance!

The Kardashians Saved Jennifer Lawrence During Intense Mother! Filming — Find Out How & Watch Her Throw Axes In Tonight Show Appearance!

9/13/2017 1:16 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJimmy FallonBruce SpringsteenReal HousewivesJennifer LawrenceHorsesReality TVGIFsLate Night TVKUWTK

no title

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely still a character!

To promote her new horror film mother!, J.Law dropped in to The Tonight Show where she gave an interview that was seriously all over the place — in the best way.

Video: This Awkward Hug Between Jennifer & Emma Stone Is As Cringe-Worthy As It Is Hilarious!

Oh, and then she convinced Jimmy Fallon to participate in an axe-throwing contest (which may actually be one of his hidden talents).

See the entire cray appearance in which she talks using KUWTK and Bruce Springsteen to cheer her up, being a "producer" on Real Housewives, and her own mother's horrifying reveal of her childhood horse's death (below)!

And of course, a game of axes…

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments