Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Wife Thanks Fans For Support While Sharing Clip Of Devastating Moment The Couple Learned Of Miscarriage

Mara Lane is keeping her head up during such a difficult time for her family.

As we reported, Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife recently suffered a miscarriage — which ultimately led to the former alcoholic actor's public relapse while traveling at the Dublin Airport.

In a new post to Instagram, the devastated momma penned an emotional letter to the many fans who reached out in support of the couple amid the tragedy.

She expressed gratitude for all of the kind words while announcing that the baby, Willow, had been buried by a tree in the family's front yard. The actress also included a video of the moment the doctor informed her there wasn't a heart beat.

See what Mara had to say (below):

We certainly acknowledge her transparency.

Hang in there, loves.

