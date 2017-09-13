Marilyn Manson SLAMS 'Piece Of Shit' Justin Bieber!

It's safe to say Marilyn Manson is NOT a Belieber!

Last summer, designer Fear Of God repurposed a vintage Manson tee that read "Bigger Than Satan… Bieber," which sold for $195 at Barney's.

At the time, FOG's Jerry Lorenzo wrote on Instagram that the rocker gave him permission to produce the Justin Bieber t-shirt:

"Thank you Marilyn Manson for signing off on the 'Bigger Than Satan' JB T-shirt. Thanks for understanding our approach and reinterpreting your vision. I never would have thought that printing on my vintage T-shirt collection would take me this far."'

However, in a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, the Antichrist Superstar paints a different picture.

When MM first met JB, the pop star "was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, 'I made you relevant again."'

Why are we not surprised by this?

After the awkward meeting, Manson decided to punk Bieber by telling "him I'd be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do Beautiful People… he believed that I'd show up, because he was that stupid."

To this day, the 48-year-old still harbors resentment over the 23-year-old's "arrogance."

"He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that… He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'Yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking. I'm like, you need to stand down, you're dick height on me, ok? Alright? So stand down, son."'

At the very least, the shock rocker "took all the proceeds from those shirts from him. They didn't even fight, they were just like, ‘Yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here's the money."'

Oh Justin…

