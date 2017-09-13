Kelly Clarkson Freakin' HATES Being Pregnant!

Damn girl! Tell us how you really feel!

In a segment for People's "Celeb Parents Get Real," Kelly Clarkson opens up about the realities of parenthood, and confesses she totally hates being preggers!

ICYMI, the Stronger singer has Remington "Remy" Alexander (17 months) and River Rose (3), in addition to husband Brandon Blackstock's son Seth (10) and daughter Savannah (16).

The 35-year-old dished:

"Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them… [Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life… I'm not kidding — I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy]… But no. Nope. Don't miss it. It's as if someone was in an accident — they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God."'

Even though Miz Clarkson didn't enjoy the process of carrying a child, motherhood has its funny moments! For example, naughty daughter River once told her to "piss off" before bedtime. Kelly explained:

"I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? First of all, we don't hang out with British people… where did you learn that?'… And she said, 'Harry Potter,' and I said, 'Okay, well, that's Mommy's fault' — I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?"'

Kids say the darndest things!

