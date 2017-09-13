Home Videos Photos Shop
Kelly Clarkson Is SERIOUS About Never Getting Pregnant Again — She Got Her Tubes Tied!

9/13/2017 1:56 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberKelly ClarksonGwen StefaniAmerican IdolBlake SheltonThe VoiceHealthPregnantPregnancy TalkPerezcious Parenting

We told y'all Kelly Clarkson is terrified of pregnancy! And now she's put her money where her mouth is!

Speaking to WKTU's Cubby & Carolina, the Since U Been Gone singer was asked if she and hubby Brandon Blackstock were thinking of expanding their fam.

Video: Kelly Makes Another Comeback With Amazing New Tracks Love So Soft & Move You!

Kelly didn't just say no but HELL NO! In fact, she revealed she had gotten her tubes tied! And Brandon, too!

She responded laughingly:

"Oh god, those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy. Oh no, don't even speak it. We both have been, like, fixed in our own ways, and still yet we'll probably get pregnant again somehow. I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time with it, but I'm like, guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!"

Ha! We're glad she made him go through with it too! The family that convalesces together coalesces together?

See more from Kelly's interview in which she talks American Idol, The Voice, and her friendship with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (below)!

[Image via WKTU.]

