Kelly Clarkson Is SERIOUS About Never Getting Pregnant Again — She Got Her Tubes Tied!

Kelly didn't just say no but HELL NO! In fact, she revealed she had gotten her tubes tied! And Brandon, too!
She responded laughingly:
"Oh god, those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy. Oh no, don't even speak it. We both have been, like, fixed in our own ways, and still yet we'll probably get pregnant again somehow. I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time with it, but I'm like, guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!"
Ha! We're glad she made him go through with it too! The family that convalesces together coalesces together?
It's time for us to start having some real fun on #WorstCooks!
Perez has been so FOCUSED until now! He needs to loosen up!! Join in on the festivities tonight at 9 PM on the Food Network with us and Rachael Ray and Anne Burrell - with Nora Dunn, Carmen Electra, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Peterman and Sean Lowe!