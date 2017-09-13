Kristen Bell Is All About Embracing Her Imperfections & 'Self Care' In New Redbook Interview!

Kristen Bell works pretty damn hard for her seemingly perfect life.

Her secret?? Well, according to her interview with Redbook, it's all about "self care."

Which explains why the Frozen star conducted her interview with the mag while laying down on her bed. At one point, Miz Bell HIGHlarously told the reporter:

"I was like, 'I could sit in my car, or I could take the extra 10 minutes to drive home and lie in my bed.' … Self-care. I really believe in self-care."

Sometimes you just need to take a break, you know?? Though most A-listers would be insecure about appearing so vulnerable, Kristen has no qualms with sharing her flaws with the world. On why she's such a relatable AF star, the Veronica Mars alum explained:

"Humans want nothing more than to be accepted, and I'm no different. That doesn't happen by presenting perfection. I believe in showing your dirty hands and your bumps and bruises and your faults, because that's what makes people feel connected — and isn't that kind of the purpose of, you know, being on Earth?"

Hear! Hear!

And although The Good Place actress is juggling a lot thanks to her daughters and successful film/TV career, Bell wants fans to know that she is in no way "doing it all."

The industry vet continued:

"Being asked 'How do you do it?' implies that a) I am doing it, which I am not—I am doing what everybody else is doing, which is trying their best, and b) What is a balance, anyway? A balance teeter-totters. It moves, something gives and other things take, and other days it might be the opposite."

Well said. Not to mention, the 37-year-old looks at life through a pretty optimistic lens, especially when it comes to her critics. In regards to how she deals with jerks, Kristen shared:

"I have gotten to a happy place the last five years or so where I have so much sympathy toward people who are unhappy or jerky. Like, 'Oh, man, we have one ride here — that's how you are going to spend it? What a bummer.'"

It probably helps that she has a lovely family to come home to. As you likely know, Kristen and husband Dax Shepard have two daughters together, named Lincoln (4) and Delta (2). Speaking of her daughters, Kristen couldn't be more in love with her girls:

"I love having girls. The truest thing in life is that girls rule, boys drool."

LOLz.

Be sure to snag Kristen's October issue of Redbook when it drops on September 19.

