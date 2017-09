Finally, some good news.

We're hearing Mandy Moore is ENGAGED to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith!

According to E! News' Marc Malkin, the Dawes musician popped the question to the This Is Us star on Monday night at their home — and she said "yes"!

Related: The First Look At This Is Us Season Two!

Hopefully that black eye was healed! Ha!

The source told the reporter:

"He was petrified. Mandy said yes and is so happy."

It's also said the ring is "understated" and "very Mandy."

Wishing these two nothing but the best!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: love line, mandy moore, put a ring on it, taylor goldsmith