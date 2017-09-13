Martin Shkreli is already going to prison — but it seems he'll have to await sentencing in jail!
After being found guilty on multiple counts of securities fraud, the "pharma bro" with the penchant for pissing people off somehow found a new avenue for his amateur villainy.
He posted a bounty on Facebook for "$5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton." Wow.
Apparently Shkreli is buying into the conspiracy theories about Clinton as he explained he believes "the Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets." Eesh.
TMZ reports that Shkreli tried to convince the court he was just making a bad joke, but the judge agreed with government lawyers who saw the very real threat in the crook's dumbass followers taking him seriously.
Now his $5 million bail has been revoked, and he's back in custody.
