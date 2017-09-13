Meghan Markle Has Met The Queen! Is A Royal Wedding On The Horizon?

Meghan Markle has been charming her way into Prince Harry's family, but there was one royal the actress was especially "nervous" to meet: Queen Elizabeth II!

While it took Kate Middleton five years to be introduced to the monarch, Harry has been keen on getting his new girlfriend facetime in with his beloved grandma — and opportunity struck earlier this month!

Related: Tabloid Ordered To Pay Kate $120K In Topless Photo Lawsuit!

The introduction came on September 3, following Harry and Meghan's three-week vacation in Botswana and Zambia — a "trip of a lifetime," as one source put it — when the 33-year-old prince whisked the actress away to the family's estate in Scotland.

With Harry's father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall staying at their 53,000-acre estate, the prince "decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn't been up yet all summer," the source explained to Us Weekly.

But, according to the insider, Harry had an ulterior motive for bringing the Suits star to Birkhall for the two-day trip:

"He wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen."

Sneaky prince!

Photo: Prince William Drops George Off For First Day Of School Solo

A day after arriving on September 2, the duo traveled seven miles away to Balmoral Castle, the queen's summer residence, for the big courtesy — which Meghan passed with flying colors.

The source said of the introduction:

"It went well. It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters."

The next encounter could involve the planning of a royal wedding. Harry allegedly intended to propose during the African getaway — creating a ring using diamonds for a brooch that formerly belonged to his mother Princess Diana, no less — and select palace aides have already started prepping for an engagement announcement. The source dished:

"These things are planned well in advance; it's not easy to roll out that kind of news. Everyone knows how happy Harry is and is excited for the day it's announced."

But for now, the two are celebrating a successful visit with the most powerful family member:

"The entire weekend was a success. [Harry] was able to introduce someone he loves to someone he cares for deeply."

The source added that despite Meghan's common background (she was raised by a clinical therapist and a lighting director), the actress "fits perfectly into the family" and "gets on fabulously with Charles, as do she and Camilla."

Now that it's confirmed the LA native can hang with the Windsors, Harry has no reason not to pull the trigger. The source continued:

"Meghan and Harry are in such a good place — Africa took their relationship to a whole other level. They're just crazy about each other."

Sounds like the family will suit up for another royal wedding before we know it!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Euan Cherry/WENN.]

Tags: anglophilia, camilla duchess of cornwall, kate middleton, love line, meghan markle, prince charles, prince harry, princess dianna, queen elizabeth ii, royals royce