Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor J.Law PerezTV
Home >> Anglophilia, Listen To This, Nadine Coyle, Girls Aloud >> Listen To This: Get You Up In The Morning!

Listen To This: Get You Up In The Morning!

9/13/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaListen To ThisNadine CoyleGirls Aloud

We're going to pretend that her previous solo music never happened. THIS is what we wanted from Nadine Coyle!

The Irish power vocalist has teamed up again with Xenomania, the hitmakers behind most of Girls Aloud's songs!

What a return to form Go To Work is - for her AND Xenomania!

This makes us so happy!!!

If there is any justice in the world, this will be a big hit in the U.K.

Check out the classic Girls Aloud sound with their best singer!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Nadine Coyle!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

How To Live Your Life Like A Royal!
Reasons We Can't WAIT For 2016 To Be Over...
In Honor Of Princess Charlotte's First Birthday -- Here Are 12 Of Her Cutest Moments!
BRIT Awards: All The Red Carpet Arrivals!
Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Welcome Their Baby Daughter!
Happy 30th Birthday, Prince Harry! Here Are Our Favorite Things About You!
View Pics »
Next story »
Anna Duggar Has Given Birth To Her FIFTH Child With Josh Duggar!
See All Comments