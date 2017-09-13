Listen To This: Get You Up In The Morning!

We're going to pretend that her previous solo music never happened. THIS is what we wanted from Nadine Coyle!

The Irish power vocalist has teamed up again with Xenomania, the hitmakers behind most of Girls Aloud's songs!

What a return to form Go To Work is - for her AND Xenomania!

This makes us so happy!!!

If there is any justice in the world, this will be a big hit in the U.K.

Check out the classic Girls Aloud sound with their best singer!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Nadine Coyle!

Tags: anglophilia, girls aloud, listen to this, nadine coyle, xenomania