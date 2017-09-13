The Las Vegas Metro Police Department picked the wrong black man to mistakenly detain.

Michael Bennett and his lawyer John Burris sat down with ABC News on Wednesday for the NFL star's first interview since he was detained at gunpoint by Vegas cops on August 27.

The two doubled down on claims that the Seattle Seahawks player was racially profiled when two officers reportedly ordered him to the ground and threatened to "blow [his] fucking head off" following a possible active shooter at a Vegas hotel.

Standing firm that he was targeted due to being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time, the athlete claimed cops were physically and verbally abusive towards him until they learned he was an NFL player thanks to a Google search.

While recounting the harrowing experience, Bennett broke down when thinking about the possibility of never seeing his wife or children again. He also revealed the incident forced him to have a difficult conversation with his daughter about racial profiling in America.

Despite the Vegas Dept. receiving strong backing from the police community, Burris is planning on laying down the law against the law enforcement officers, revealing a lawsuit will be filed "unless something changes drastically that we don't know of."

Watch a clip of Bennett's gut-wrenching interview (below) and stay tuned for more developments.

[Image via ABC News.]

