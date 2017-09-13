Nicki Minaj's Hungry Tummy Held Up Her NYFW Performance For AN HOUR!

Hey, when you gotta eat, you gotta eat!

Nicki Minaj has been put on blast for reportedly letting a Popeyes chicken run make her an hour late to her performance at Philipp Plein's Fashion Week after-show party. Uh oh!

According to Page Six, the No Frauds rapper was seriously late for her gig at 1Oak's pop-up club at the Hammerstein Ballroom as her stomach was just growling. A source ranted to the tabloid:

"She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes fucking chicken. The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken."

Nicki did eventually make it up onstage and performed hits, including Rake It Up with Yo Gotti. Aside from the Nicki drama, Plein also complicated things as he shared a credential to the party on social media. Unsurprisingly, "thousands of uninvited people" showed up to the bash and tried to get in.

Those working the door were forced to pluck important editors from Harper's Bazaar and Vogue from the crowd and ushered them inside through an alternative entrance. The insider added:

"The NYPD and FDNY were threatening to shut down the party twice because they were over-capacity. It was the worst thing in all my Fashion Week experiences."

TBH, it sounds like it was a pretty memorable rager. How do we score an invite to next year's bash?? LOLz.

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

