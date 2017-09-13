Puppies Might Be Giving People Diarrhea & It's Absolutely Devastating!

Are pooches causing you to poop?

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is one of several organizations investigating a multistate outbreak of Campylobacter bacteria possibly due to puppies sold through Petland stores.

Related: We Are Not Worthy Of This Adorable Doggo's Maternity Shoot!

The bacteria can spread through contact with dog poop, and has been known to give you diarrhea!

As of September 11, 2017, there have been 39 known cases of infections — beginning on September 15, 2016 — in the following states: Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The victims include 12 Petland employees and 27 people who have had some contact with a Petland puppy or store. While there are no deaths, nine people have been hospitalized.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the retail chain's director of public affairs said "the CDC has not indicated any failures of Petland's operating system that would lead any Campylobacter infection" and that the company has strict sanitation rules on how to handle animals.

According to Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU, the bacteria can also cause "fever, nausea, and abdominal cramping."

Why puppies? WHY???

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: dog, health, petland, pets, viral: animals, viral: news, woof woof