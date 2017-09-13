Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Angelina Jolie Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Woof Woof, Health, Pets, Dog, News, Viral: Animals, Viral: News >> Puppies Might Be Giving People Diarrhea & It's Absolutely Devastating!

Puppies Might Be Giving People Diarrhea & It's Absolutely Devastating!

9/13/2017 11:48 PM ET | Filed under: Woof WoofHealthPetsDogNewsViral: AnimalsViral: News

no title

Are pooches causing you to poop?

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is one of several organizations investigating a multistate outbreak of Campylobacter bacteria possibly due to puppies sold through Petland stores.

Related: We Are Not Worthy Of This Adorable Doggo's Maternity Shoot!

The bacteria can spread through contact with dog poop, and has been known to give you diarrhea!

As of September 11, 2017, there have been 39 known cases of infections — beginning on September 15, 2016 — in the following states: Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The victims include 12 Petland employees and 27 people who have had some contact with a Petland puppy or store. While there are no deaths, nine people have been hospitalized.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the retail chain's director of public affairs said "the CDC has not indicated any failures of Petland's operating system that would lead any Campylobacter infection" and that the company has strict sanitation rules on how to handle animals.

According to Philip Tierno, PhD, clinical professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU, the bacteria can also cause "fever, nausea, and abdominal cramping."

Why puppies? WHY???

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Been Candid About IVF!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Epic Proposal Fails!
Celeb Mommas Who Have Faced Health Scares While Pregnant
Best Promposals Of All Time!
7 Scary Snake Ssstories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Pennywise From IT & The Babadook Are TOTALLY Dating Now!
Next story »
See All Comments