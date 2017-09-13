Riverdale Gets SO Much Darker In Season Two Teaser!

Season two of Riverdale is coming, and we're not sure fans are prepared!

Ahead of the October 11 premiere, The CW released a short teaser on Wednesday to give them a chilling glimpse of what they can expect. With Fred (Luke Perry) in the hospital and Archie (K.J. Apa) being held at gunpoint, there's a lot left hanging in the air.

Plus, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is in a wedding gown, which is revealed just after a shot of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) at the head of the dinner table!

Can you wait almost a month to find out what happens??

