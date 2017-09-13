Riverdale Gets SO Much Darker In Season Two Teaser!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/13/2017 3:43 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsScary!

Season two of Riverdale is coming, and we're not sure fans are prepared!

Ahead of the October 11 premiere, The CW released a short teaser on Wednesday to give them a chilling glimpse of what they can expect. With Fred (Luke Perry) in the hospital and Archie (K.J. Apa) being held at gunpoint, there's a lot left hanging in the air.

Plus, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is in a wedding gown, which is revealed just after a shot of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) at the head of the dinner table!

Can you wait almost a month to find out what happens??

