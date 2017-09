Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian would like to introduce their baby girl!

On Wednesday, the pair posted an emotional video of their pregnancy journey before they shared the first look at their daughter, along with revealing her name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.!

The tennis superstar shared the clip to her Instagram Story, while her man posted the full video to YouTube (above), and it will actually make your heart melt.

At the 1:55 mark, we see Serena in the hospital with little Alexis, as she tells the camera:

"So we're leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!"

The new mom also posted a beautiful mother-daughter pic to her social media account:

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Congrats to the beautiful family on their healthy baby!!

Make sure to watch the video in full (above) for a heartwarming story about Alexis' arrival!

