The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Lady GaGa Drops The Real Reason She & Taylor Kinney Broke Up In Documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two!
[CLICK HERE]
Teens Under Investigation After Hanging 8-Year-Old Biracial Boy From A Tree
[CLICK HERE]
Janet Jackson's Ex-Husband Called Her A 'Bitch' Everyday, Says Brother Randy
[CLICK HERE]
Aaron Carter Breaks Down Over Cosmetic Surgery Addiction, Drug Addiction, & More In Intense Trip To The Doctors — Watch!
[CLICK HERE]
Farrah Abraham's Rejuvenated Vagina Will Make Its Sex Cam Debut THIS WEEK!
[CLICK HERE]
Moms Blast Kate Hudson After She Called Her C-Section 'Lazy'!
[CLICK HERE]
Apple Event Surprises With Introduction Of The Mysterious New iPhone X! Get All The Deets HERE!
[CLICK HERE]
Gigi Hadid Handled Losing A Shoe On The Runway Like A Boss With Some Help From Her Sister Bella — WATCH!
[CLICK HERE]
More Fast & Furious Drama!!! Tyrese Gibson Takes To Instagram To Beg The Rock Not To Do That Hobbs Spinoff Movie!
[CLICK HERE]
This Awkward Hug Between Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Is As Cringe-Worthy As It Is Hilarious!
[CLICK HERE]
Tags: aaron carter, emma stone, farrah abraham, gigi hadid, hottest stories right now!, instagram, janet jackson, jennifer lawrence, kate hudson, lady gaga