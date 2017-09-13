Home Videos Photos Shop
Those Darlins Frontwoman Jessi Zazu Loses Cancer Battle At 28

Those Darlins Frontwoman Jessi Zazu Loses Cancer Battle At 28

9/13/2017

Sad news.

On Tuesday, Those Darlins frontwoman Jessi Zazu lost her battle with cervical cancer. She was only 28.

Zazu first hinted at her diagnosis on her band's song, Ain't Afraid, as the lyrics noted:

"There's a tumor growing on my body and I don't know what lays in store."

So heartbreaking.

Those Darlins announced they'd be going on hiatus in December 2015 and performed their last show as a group in March 2016. The indie rock goddess eventually opened up about her cancer battle in the Nashville Scene amid Those Darlins' hiatus.

It's said Jessi was surrounded by her friends and family at the time of her death at the Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this very sad time.

