Zayn Malik Describes A Typical Date Night With Gigi Hadid & Admits He 'Never Really Spoke' To Harry Styles While He Was In 1D!

Zayn Malik continues to give us a rare inside look at his life!

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 24-year-old opened up about his relationship with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and how he was never close with Harry Styles while he was in One Direction. Gasp!

When asked what it's like to date in the spotlight, the singer responded:

"We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people's lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!"

On what the power couple does during a typical date night, Zayn revealed:

"We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that."

A man that can cook?! Yes please.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Still Got Time artist said everything is "civil" with the 1D guys:

"We're in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It's not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we're growing as individual men, but we still check in."

That is, except for Harry:

"To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn't really expect that much of a relationship with him."

SAD!

