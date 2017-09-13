Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Angelina Jolie Kim K. Taylor Swift Bachelor PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Young Hollywood, Bestiez, One Direction, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Andy Cohen, Gigi Hadid >> Zayn Malik Says Friendship With Louis Tomlinson Is 'Not The Way It Used To Be'

Zayn Malik Says Friendship With Louis Tomlinson Is 'Not The Way It Used To Be'

9/13/2017 10:58 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYoung HollywoodBestiezOne DirectionZayn MalikLouis TomlinsonAndy CohenGigi Hadid

no title

The truth hurts…

On July 31, Louis Tomlinson appeared on Andy Cohen Live where he revealed he reconciled with former One Direction band member Zayn Malik.

Related: Zayn Malik Describes A Typical Date Night With Gigi Hadid

The Back To You singer dished:

"We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose."

After Gigi Hadid's boyfriend left the group in March 2015, it caused major drama between him and the other 1D boys.

In an interview with US Weekly published on Wednesday, the Dusk Till Dawn artist said everything is cool between him and Tomlinson… but it's simply "not the way it used to be."

"Yeah we spoke about that, we're in touch, everything is on a civil level… It's not the way it used to be, obviously we were a lot closer because we were together the entire time, spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we're not so we're living our own lives, we're all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to."

In an interview with The Sun on July 20, Louis said he was encouraged by his late mother Johannah Deakin (who passed away in December) to patch things up with Malik.

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too fucking short.' A mother's intuition is just fucking crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."'

[Image via DyD Fotografos/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Teen Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Marilyn Manson SLAMS 'Piece Of Shit' Justin Bieber!
See All Comments