Zayn Malik Says Friendship With Louis Tomlinson Is 'Not The Way It Used To Be'

On July 31, Louis Tomlinson appeared on Andy Cohen Live where he revealed he reconciled with former One Direction band member Zayn Malik.

The Back To You singer dished:

"We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose."

After Gigi Hadid's boyfriend left the group in March 2015, it caused major drama between him and the other 1D boys.

In an interview with US Weekly published on Wednesday, the Dusk Till Dawn artist said everything is cool between him and Tomlinson… but it's simply "not the way it used to be."

"Yeah we spoke about that, we're in touch, everything is on a civil level… It's not the way it used to be, obviously we were a lot closer because we were together the entire time, spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we're not so we're living our own lives, we're all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to."

In an interview with The Sun on July 20, Louis said he was encouraged by his late mother Johannah Deakin (who passed away in December) to patch things up with Malik.

"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too fucking short.' A mother's intuition is just fucking crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."'

