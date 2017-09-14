2 Girls 1 Cup: REVISITED!

Kelly Clarkson says you have to be real special for her not to like you -- and Dr. Luke is just that kind of special.

The pair collaborated on Since U Been Gone and Behind These Hazel Eyes when she was first getting started, during which time she developed a real distaste for the hitmaker -- who she said never tried anything with her like with Kesha, but was very demeaning.

Video: Perez Reacts To Kelly's Love So Soft Live!

She put it simply to Entertainment Weekly:

"There are many people in the world to befriend, and he is not one of them."

Ha! But for Kelly, this beef was serious -- serious enough to lose "hundreds of thousands" or even "millions" in royalties when RCA forced her to reunite with Dr. Luke for My Life Would Suck Without You!

Speaking to Z100, the Love So Soft singer explained:

[Image via Vincent Peters/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]