Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Angelina Jolie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Personally Perez, Wacky, Tacky & True, YouTube, PerezTV >> 2 Girls 1 Cup: REVISITED!

2 Girls 1 Cup: REVISITED!

9/14/2017 2:23 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooPersonally PerezWacky, Tacky & TrueYouTubePerezTV

Remember "2 Girls 1 Cup?" One of our favorite moments in pop culture history. Ever! If you don't know it, just read its Wikipedia page. Don't search the internet!!!

Here is Perez's take on the scat classic!

Warning: this is mildly to moderately traumatic - for you AND us! 😝 💩

November 2007. #TBT

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
The Most Insane Victoria's Secret Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Has Released THREE Videos For National Suicide Prevention Week
Next story »
ESPN's Jemele Hill Addresses 'The Elephant In The Room' After The White House Called For Her Firing Over Trump Comments!
See All Comments