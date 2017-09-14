Aaron Carter Tells The Doctors He Fears He Could Be HIV-Positive

Later in the episode, the gastroenterologist tells the celeb that he has candida in his esophagus, which means there are issues with Aaron's immune system.
After discussing the huge role Nick Carter's brother's mental health plays in his recovery, Stork suggested Aaron seek rehab at the Alo House — a recommendation that we're hearing caused the artist to defiantly leave set AFTER he agreed to go on camera. TMZ reports an update on his decision will be given on Friday's show.
Get more details on Aaron's mental and physical health issues (below)!
We certainly hope Aaron followed through on his promise to take care of himself. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
As some of you may've noticed, Selena Gomez has been laying low quite a bit this summer. However, on Thursday, the Fetish singer took to Instagram to explain that she has a good reason for being MIA. It appears the former Disney darling needed to get a kidney transplant over complications from her Lupus disease.