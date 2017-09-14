Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Angelina Jolie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Rehab, Health, Mental Health, Daytime TV >> Aaron Carter Tells The Doctors He Fears He Could Be HIV-Positive

Aaron Carter Tells The Doctors He Fears He Could Be HIV-Positive

9/14/2017 10:04 AM ET | Filed under: Nick CarterAaron CarterRehabHealthMental HealthDaytime TV

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter continues his road to recovery on The Doctors.

On Thursday's episode, the 29-year-old singer sits down with Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Jorge Rodriguez to address his health concerns, one of which being that he may be HIV-positive.

Related: Find Out Which Drugs Aaron Is REALLY On!

Weighing in at 115 pounds while fully clothed, the child star believes his skeletal weight could be a result from "not always being safe sexually":

"Because I'm so skinny, I'm still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me."

The results came up negative, but the doctor said his system is still extremely weak.

Later in the episode, the gastroenterologist tells the celeb that he has candida in his esophagus, which means there are issues with Aaron's immune system.

After discussing the huge role Nick Carter's brother's mental health plays in his recovery, Stork suggested Aaron seek rehab at the Alo House — a recommendation that we're hearing caused the artist to defiantly leave set AFTER he agreed to go on camera. TMZ reports an update on his decision will be given on Friday's show.

Get more details on Aaron's mental and physical health issues (below)!

We certainly hope Aaron followed through on his promise to take care of himself. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Thoughts??? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Celebs Who've Been Candid About IVF!
Celeb Mommas Who Have Faced Health Scares While Pregnant
All The Notable Men Paris Hilton Has Dated!
Stars Who've Told All To Dr. Phil!
Celebs Who Have Battled Exhaustion!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Jessica Biel & Restaurant Co-Owners Accused Of Stealing Tips From Employees In Major Lawsuit!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: One 'Dancing with the Stars' judge isn't coming back next season
See All Comments