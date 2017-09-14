Aaron Carter Tells The Doctors He Fears He Could Be HIV-Positive

Aaron Carter continues his road to recovery on The Doctors.

On Thursday's episode, the 29-year-old singer sits down with Dr. Travis Stork and Dr. Jorge Rodriguez to address his health concerns, one of which being that he may be HIV-positive.

Weighing in at 115 pounds while fully clothed, the child star believes his skeletal weight could be a result from "not always being safe sexually":

"Because I'm so skinny, I'm still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me."

The results came up negative, but the doctor said his system is still extremely weak.

Later in the episode, the gastroenterologist tells the celeb that he has candida in his esophagus, which means there are issues with Aaron's immune system.

After discussing the huge role Nick Carter's brother's mental health plays in his recovery, Stork suggested Aaron seek rehab at the Alo House — a recommendation that we're hearing caused the artist to defiantly leave set AFTER he agreed to go on camera. TMZ reports an update on his decision will be given on Friday's show.

We certainly hope Aaron followed through on his promise to take care of himself.

