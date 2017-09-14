American Idol Filming Might Be Delayed Over Lack Of Judges — Which Could Be A Problem For Confirmed Judge Katy Perry!

A moment like this… the new contestants of American Idol might have to wait an actual lifetime!

The rebooted singing competition might have to delay taping due to having trouble landing its final two judges — but that won't work for the judge they already spent MILLIONS to secure.

Idol sources tell TMZ that Thursday is the last stop for the show's tour bus auditions, and production is just weeks away from the planned taped auditions in front of the judges.

Video: You Have To See Katy's Japanese Fabric Softener Ads!

Which is a huge problem, because producers are still no closer to signing on two stars to join Katy Perry on the panel!

Production still hasn't signed on desired judge Luke Bryan, who unsurprisingly wants more money than the reported $6 million salary Idol was offering him (especially compared to Katy Kat's cool $25 million).

To make up for the low dough, ABC had reportedly offered the country crooner Disney perks — but that incentive wasn't enough for Bryan.

Since Idol isn't any closer to landing the third judge, the reboot's future is still up in the air. If the show is forced to postpone filming, it will most likely conflict with Katy's Witness tour schedule — which producers worked so hard to film around in the first place.

Yikes. Help, Ryan Seacrest!

[Image via FOX.]

