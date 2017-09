Ariel Winter's interview with The Hollywood Reporter was really anything but lighthearted as she opened up about some of the abuse she endured as a child.

In the "Fishing For Answers" segment though, the actress got to have a bit more fun as she spoke up about her fave emoji, song, and more while fishing for questions from a fishbowl.

That's when she revealed Angelina Jolie is actually a huge fan of Modern Family, and even watches it with the Brangelina Brood. No word on whether that included ex Brad Pitt…

You can watch Ariel's clip (below) and find out more about the controversial teen!

