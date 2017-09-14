Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Has Released THREE Videos For National Suicide Prevention Week

What a strong teen.

Draven Bennington, the son of deceased Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has released three videos for National Suicide Prevention Week.

This project comes less than two months after Chester's shocking suicide.

The 15-year-old is clearly trying to make a difference as he appears solo in the first vid, sits down with his mother, the rocker's first wife Samantha, in the second, and discusses suicide warning signs with local therapist Angelica Guajardo in the third. As this can't be an easy topic for Draven to discuss, we couldn't be prouder of the teen for lending his voice to such an important cause.

In the introductory clip, Chester's hit Numb is heard playing in the background as his son states:

"Hi, I'm Draven Bennington, and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week. I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year… I want to challenge you to do the same - to help yourself, not hurt yourself."

Watch for yourself (below):

What an inspiration. Be sure to take a look at Draven's other two videos (below).

We encourage those struggling with suicidal thoughts to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

