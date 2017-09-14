Chris Soules Wants Fatal Car Accident Case Dismissed

More drama than an episode of The Bachelor…

Back in April, Chris Soules was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a deadly car crash after his Chevy pickup rammed into a John Deere tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch. Kenneth Moser — the driver of the tractor — died as a result of his injuries.

On Thursday, the reality TV star appeared at a five-minute pre-trial hearing in Iowa, wearing a navy suit, red tie, and brown shoes.

According to the Associated Press, his attorneys asked the judge to dismiss his charge, which is considered a class D felony.

NBC affiliate KWWL says Soules' legal team reached an agreement with the prosecution to withdraw a bill of particulars (a written statement of charges or claims by a plaintiff), and that the State of Iowa is going to amend the trial information.

While his charge will remain the same, the narrative surrounding it will change to allow possible dismissal.

The dismissal hearing is scheduled for October 10, while a jury trial has been scheduled for November 16.

