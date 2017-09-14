Ivanka Trump Says Critics Who Think She Has Influence Over Her Father Have 'Unrealistic Expectations'

Lower your expectations, people!

Throughout the campaign, Ivanka Trump was touted as someone with a special power of influence over Donald Trump, with reports claiming she could persuade the businessman to change his mind when she felt necessary.

Well, it looks like the First Daughter is just as disappointing as the rest of her family.

In a new interview with the Financial Times, Ivanka admitted she holds no such power over her father — and she's kind of annoyed anyone would think otherwise!

The 35-year-old revealed she was never going to actually convince daddy to "abandon his core values," and critics who expect her to do so are expecting a bit too much. She explained:

"Some people have created unrealistic expectations of what they expect from me. That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him. It's not going to happen. To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I'd be a failure to them."

No one is expecting you turn POTUS into a liberal, Vank — we expect you to not blindly support your father's policies that fuck over issues you claim to stand for!

In Ivanka's defense, she did try to convince her father not to pull out of the Paris climate accord earlier this year, reportedly organizing five weeks of meetings that Trump clearly didn't listen to.

As for why she has become so agreeable with the administration that opposes her core values, the Women Who Work author claimed that voicing dissent would "mean I'm not part of the team."

And according to her husband Jared Kushner, also a Trump adviser, being a part of the team means Ivanka can make occasional disputes against the president. He added:

"She tries to be supportive of her father and I think that she is able to both agree and disagree with him in private and share her feedback with him honestly and respectfully. She's worked with him for a long time – longer than anyone else in the White House."

There's a big difference between working with and working for — and it's clear which role the First Daughter is playing here.

