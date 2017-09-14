Donald Trump And People Like This Bring Out The Worst In Us!

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are truly unbreakable...

In 2016, their 34-year-long marriage was put to the test when the 68-year-old rocker cheated on the 64-year-old co-host of The Talk. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sharon says the former Black Sabbath frontman had affairs with six women, including "some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, the musician gets real about his infidelity, and the shame it brought to his family.

When asked what's the secret to a long marriage, Ozzy joking responded:

"Don't get caught with your mistress."

But in all seriousness, the "Prince of Darkness" isn't proud of what he did, and is thankful his wife "didn't walk out."

