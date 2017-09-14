Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Wacky, Tacky & True, Politik, Donald Trump, Twitter, Social Issues >> Donald Trump Defends His Charlottesville Statement AGAIN! He Can't Admit He Was Wrong About Nazis!
« Previous story
You Have To See This Video Of Jennifer Garner High AF After The Dentist, Ugly Crying About Hamilton!
Next story »
The Weeknd Continues Being The Best Boyfriend Ever — He Scheduled His Tour Around Selena Gomez' Surgery!
See All Comments