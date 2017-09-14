Fergie & Josh Duhamel Announce Separation After Eight Years Of Marriage

Is nothing sacred anymore??

On Thursday, it was revealed that Fergie and Josh Duhamel have separated after eight years of marriage. Oh no!!!

The twosome confirmed their breakup news with the following statement:

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Wow. It sounds like it's really over between the two.

Nonetheless, the breakup news is certainly shocking as the pair seemed so in love when they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary back in January. Still, it's been awhile since Fergie and Josh have been spotted out and about together.

We're especially saddened for the former flames' 4-year-old son, Axl, as the split is likely hard on him. However, it appears as though the Duhamels are doing everything in their power to keep their breakup civil.

We're wishing Fergie, Josh, and Axl only the best as they get through this difficult time.

