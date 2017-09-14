Our hearts break!

We said so long to sweet summer a week ago and now must bid adieu to Josh Duhamel and Fergie's electric romance. On Thursday, the couple of over eight years announced their separation, crushing MANY fans.

Related: Fergie & Josh Now Join The List Of Terribly Crushing Celeb Breakups!

Between their epic Halloween costumes and red carpet PDA, let's look back on an epic love story in photos. Remember the good days (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years"

CLICK HERE to view "Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: breakups, fergie, josh duhamel, love line