BARF — Floyd Mayweather Jr. Says Donald Trump Is A 'Real Man' For Pussy-Grabbing Comments!

Before he became President, Donald Trump landed in hot water when a 2005 Access Hollywood video leaked where he was caught saying he could "grab [women] by the pussy" because "when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked published on Wednesday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defends the businessman's comments by saying that's how "real men" speak. WTF??

The boxer exclaimed:

"People don't like the truth… He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, 'Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.' Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. 'I'm the man, you know what I'm saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy. And?

'"

The athlete also believes it's pointless to protest the 71-year-old's horrible policies.

"At the end of the day, I don't know why everybody keep bitching and keep picketing and holding [signs]. They walking and walking, protesting, 'We don't want this to happen.' My man, all that time you spending protesting, you could be at home writing down ideas coming up with a business."'

You can hear Mayweather talk about Trump around the 5:00 mark (below):

