Don't Believe ANYTHING! Game Of Thrones Is Shooting Multiple Endings To Fool Everyone!

It was tough enough for the Game of Thrones cast and crew to keep the Jon Snow secret. Just imagine how hard it will be to keep the ending under wraps!

Especially now that drone cameras are spying on location shoots and hackers are having their way with HBO's files…

So what's the plan to keep everyone guessing? Fake endings!

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys revealed while speaking at Moravian College last week, per The Morning Call:

"I know in ‘Game of Thrones,' the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens."

Nobody! That means everyone from Varys' little birds to Kit Harington on late night shows! Everyone will know nothing!

Bloys continued:

"You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know. So they're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no definitive answer until the end."

The move is not unprecedented. The Walking Dead famously filmed the deaths of every one of their principle cast at the hands of new villain Negan last year.

We guess from now on we'll actually have to believe actors who say they have no idea what's going on!

What do YOU think the multiple endings will be?

