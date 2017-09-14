Listen To This: Hug You Harder!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/14/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisHailee Steinfeld

This is a first! Two main artists AND two featured artists on a song!

We love everything Hailee Steinfeld has been doing as a music artist and her latest release is perhaps her best yet!!!

She's got some heavy-hitters to help her!

Featuring production from Alesso with contributions from Florida Georgia Line and Watt, Let Me Go is so radio-friendly and has 'big smash' ringing in our ears!

Enjoy it above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Hailee Steinfeld!

