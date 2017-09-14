Listen To This: Hug You Harder!

Selena Gomez Received Kidney Transplant From Bestie Francia Raisa
What an incredible gift.
As some of you may've noticed, Selena Gomez has been laying low quite a bit this summer. However, on Thursday, the Fetish singer took to Instagram to explain that she has a good reason for being MIA. It appears the former Disney darling needed to get a kidney transplant over complications from her Lupus disease.
Alongside the pic (above), the A-lister shared:
