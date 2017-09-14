Heidi Klum & Vito Schnabel Are 'Taking Time Apart' — Oh No!

It appears Heidi Klum is back on the market!

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that the supermodel and Vito Schnabel have decided to take some time apart after dating for around three-and-a-half years. Oh no!!

In case you forgot, Heidi and Vito started dating two years after the America's Got Talent judge split from Seal. Apparently, things have been "difficult" between the pair as a source dished to People:

"They're taking time apart right now. Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it's the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids."

What a bummer. We have a feeling this announcement dropped as Miz Klum is planning to attend Sunday's Emmys show solo. We're sure she didn't want to deal with, "Where's Vito?" questions all night.

Not to mention, Heidi was recently spotted attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons event with British racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Although, the mag's source is vehement that there's "nothing going on at all" between them. Sureeee, okay.

The insider added:

"They had a fun night. He's an interesting guy."

Lewis is certainly a lucky man as he was also romantically linked to Sofia Richie earlier this year. As for Vito, we had a feeling he'd get the boot as he was spotted kissing another woman in London back in June. Although, at the time, the art curator defended:

"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation. There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways."

Huh. Hopefully, things didn't end messily for the former flames!!

