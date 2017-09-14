Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Angelina Jolie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Funny, Late Night TV, James Corden >> James Corden As Pennywise In This IT Spoof Is As Hilarious As It Is Scary — WATCH!

James Corden As Pennywise In This IT Spoof Is As Hilarious As It Is Scary — WATCH!

9/14/2017 1:09 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersFunnyLate Night TVJames Corden

When It meets The Office!

On Wednesday's Late, Late Show, James Corden shows up as Pennywise when an office worker calls the I.T. department to solve a computer issue. Classic mistake!

Related: American Idol Filming Might Be Delayed Over Lack Of Judges

Unfortunately… things don't get less spooky when the real information technology team arrives…

Ch-ch-check out the hilariously scary segment in video (above)!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
20 Reasons Why The Rock Is The Best!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Nicki Minaj & Nas FINALLY Put Their Love On Display & Twitter Is Freaking Out!
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments