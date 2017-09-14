You Have To See This Video Of Jennifer Garner High AF After The Dentist, Ugly Crying About Hamilton!

Why isn't Jennifer Garner in more comedies??

The 13 Going On 30 star just joined Instagram two weeks ago, and already she's reminding us just how effing HIGHlarious she is by posting a Throwback Thursday video.

Related: Jen Totally Slams People Mag's Cover Story Featuring Her Divorce!

No, it isn't movie outtakes — it's a vid of her high on Novocaine after the dentist, trying to explain Hamilton to someone. And she cannot stop crying!

Ch-ch-check out the TBT treat (below)!

Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusicalA post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

We'd hate to see the waterworks as she tries to explain Nine Lives! LOLz!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: dentist, drugs, funny, hamilton, highlarious, instagram, jennifer garner, novocaine, silly!