Jennifer Lawrence Is Planning A Two-Year Break From Acting!

Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for a break from the spotlight.

While promoting her new movie Mother! on the Today show, J.Law confirmed that she is planning a "break" from acting. Good for her, bad for us!

The Oscar winner noted to Savannah Guthrie:

"I don't have anything set for two years."

Do you think about taking a break? -@savannahguthrie

"I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for 2 years." –Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zo987pOldt

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 14, 2017

But, wait, what about her movie with Amy Schumer?? Is that still getting made?? We need answers, people!

Regardless, it appears as though the A-lister is considering different artistic outlets to pursue. When asked by Savannah what she plans to do in her downtime, Jennifer quipped:

"Start making pots?"

LOLz!

There's one thing we know Lawrence won't be doing during her break — and that's starting a family. The 27-year-old also stopped by E! News to have a chat with Catt Sadler and gave the following answer when asked if she's eager to start a family:

"Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work!"

Fair enough. The box office bombshell added:

"When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother.' Now I'm like…[shocked face]."

Jennifer even teased her upcoming break to Saddler amid a conversation about the world's obsession with her. On how she handles fame, the Kentucky native explained:

"Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?' … When I am releasing a movie and it's really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly."

Do what you gotta do, girl. But, please, don't stay away too long!!

