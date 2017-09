This looks so intense — in the best way!!

Amid all the hype for Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming thriller Mother!, many fans are already looking ahead to her next blockbuster. On Thursday, 20th Century Fox dropped the trailer for J.Law's femme fatale flick, Red Sparrow. YAS.

As seen in the trailer (above), the Oscar winner plays a former prima ballerina who is recruited to become a seductive Russian intelligence agent after a career ending injury.

The film promises to be a sultry one as Joel Edgerton's voice warns viewers that spies like Miz Lawrence's character "use everything" to accomplish their missions.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new teaser for yourself (above) and let us know if you plan to catch Red Sparrow when it hits theaters on March 2, 2018.

