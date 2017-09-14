Fuck Those Other Guys, Right?! Jennifer Lopez She's 'In A Good Relationship For The First Time, Maybe Ever’

If you're one of Jennifer Lopez's exes, you may want to cover your ears!

In a new interview for HOLA! USA‘s October/November issue, the 48-year-old admitted she has finally met her match in boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

In case you need a refresher, J.Lo was previously married to Chris Judd, Ojani Noa, and Marc Anthony — with whom she shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme. She's also been connected to Ben Affleck and Casper Smart.

The Shades Of Blue star gushed to the mag:

"I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don't know — maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

Goals!!

This just adds to the long list of A.Lo's cutest moments, which you can enjoy (below)!!

