Jessica Biel & Restaurant Co-Owners Accused Of Stealing Tips From Employees In Major Lawsuit!

Jessica Biel and her business partners at LA's Au Fudge restaurant have been hit with a lawsuit by the restaurant's wait staff, claiming the actress and other owners had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in tips from their employees!

Nine current and former employees at the kid-friendly restaurant say that management did not receive any of the 22 percent gratuity Au Fudge added when hosting private parties, which they allege the company's business was "heavily based on."

In a suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the employees claim they were told they were "entitled to receive compensatory gratuities directly from customers," including those who "booked large private parties or events."

But, according to the complaint, the owners fudged over the employees and sneakily kept the dough for themselves! It states:

"Plaintiffs were informed that said private-party gratuities were negotiated between the private party customers and the Defendants and that said gratuities would be distributed in full to Plaintiffs. In truth, Defendants charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in gratuities to private-party customers and converted said gratuities to themselves in order to pad their own pockets and deprive plaintiffs their just compensation in violation of law."

In addition to The Sinner star, restaurant co-owners Jon Rollo, Estee Stanley, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, Joey Gonzalez, and Kim Muller (pictured above) are also named in the suit.

The suit goes on to claim that Au Fudge's owners initially blamed a "glitch" while converting those private party gratuities to a single manager — who has since been fired — while the wait staff is still waiting for their tips from those events.

The employees are seeking $430,100 in tips from multiple events, $31,459 in "missed rest breaks," as well as $1 million in punitive damages.

