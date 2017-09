Jessica Biel is bringing Dirty Dancing back!

The 35-year-old actress solidified her standing as Ellen DeGeneres' best entrance ever on Thursday by teaming up with tWitch to recreate the iconic lift!

Related: Jessica Accused Of Stealing Tips From Employees!

She really took things to new heights! Ha!

Watch the jaw-dropping moment (below)!!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: dance, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, jessica biel, twitch