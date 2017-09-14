Kelly Clarkson Hates Dr. Luke SO MUCH She Gave Up Potentially 'Millions' To Not Have Her Name Next To His!

Kelly Clarkson says you have to be real special for her not to like you — and Dr. Luke is just that kind of special.

The pair collaborated on Since U Been Gone and Behind These Hazel Eyes when she was first getting started, during which time she developed a real distaste for the hitmaker — who she said never tried anything with her like with Kesha, but was very demeaning.

She put it simply to Entertainment Weekly:

"There are many people in the world to befriend, and he is not one of them."

Ha! But for Kelly, this beef was serious — serious enough to lose "hundreds of thousands" or even "millions" in royalties when RCA forced her to reunite with Dr. Luke for My Life Would Suck Without You!

Speaking to Z100, the Love So Soft singer explained:

"Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted. I was so frustrated because I literally said, 'Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path.' I love people. I think that's apparent. I think I'm a nice person, that's apparent. It was just this one thing, and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not a good experience with him… I generally love everyone. You have to really be a special kind of … for me not to like you."

They may have forced her to work with Gottwald again, but they couldn't force her to put her name next to his. She said:

"They brought up writing credit at the end. They were like, 'Well, you changed the song.' And I was like, 'I don't want my name near his. I want to pretend this didn't happen in my life and I want to forget it.'"

So she gave up all those royalties just to disassociate herself from this man.

Can you imagine hating someone so much?? She defended her decision:

"I was making a point to the people working with me, going, 'This is how much I didn't want to do this.' I don't care about the money. I don't care about, 'Oh, you're going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.' That's not what holds weight in my life."

Damn. That took some guts!

Could YOU give up a payday to tell someone to go to hell??

Ch-ch-check out Kelly's entire Z100 interview, with the Dr. Luke stuff starting about 9:00 (below):

