Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Reportedly Already Set Up Baby No. 3's Nursery Amid Surrogacy Confusion!

Despite Kim Kardashian West's attempt to confuse everyone with vague comments about baby no. 3, it sounds like the surrogacy is still ON as we're hearing the nursery is already completed!

A source told Us Weekly the reality star and Kanye West "won't announce anything until the baby is here," but:

"Everyone in the family is so excited."

As we've reported, the pair are said to be expecting another baby girl via surrogate sometime next year — and it sounds like the other West kids aren't excited thrilled about the new addition… particularly North West.

Related: Kim Feigns Shock That Jennifer Lawrence Is A HUGE Fan!

The insider explained:

"They wanted to give North a sister … They probably won't bring it up until closer to term. Nori doesn't like sharing the attention."

No shocker there, TBH!

Fortunately, attention is the only thing the four-year-old will have to be sharing as the family is expected to move in to their $20 million Hidden Hills mansion in October — and one of the eight bedrooms has been dedicated to the upcoming addition.

The source revealed:

"The nursery is already set up!"

And a line of babysitters are already throwing their names into the hat:

"Kim has a great network of family who all want to spend as much time with the kids as possible. And they're so excited to have a third."

Exciting times!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, celeb kidz, kanye west, kim kardashian, north west, perezcious parenting, pregnancy talk