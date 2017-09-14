Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Angelina Jolie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Film Flickers, Oops!, Kim Kardashian, Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence, Kris Jenner, HIGHlarious, Reality TV, KUWTK, Snapchat >> Kim Kardashian Feigns Shock That Jennifer Lawrence Is A HUGE Keeping Up With The Kardashians Fan!

Kim Kardashian Feigns Shock That Jennifer Lawrence Is A HUGE Keeping Up With The Kardashians Fan!

9/14/2017 10:45 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersOops!Kim KardashianOscarsJennifer LawrenceKris JennerHIGHlariousReality TVKUWTKSnapchat

Kim Kardashian pretends to be surprised that J.Law is a KUWTK fan

Kim Kardashian West is well aware that Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As you've likely heard, filming the thriller Mother! was such an intense process for J.Law that she had nonstop episodes of the E! hit playing in a tent during her downtime. For some reason this talking point KEEPS getting brought up as Miz Lawrence makes the rounds to different news outlets.

Related: J.Law Gushes About Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Thus, Keeks was bound to catch one of Jennifer's interviews where she discussed her pro-Kardashian stance. In typical Kim K. fashion, the reality TV starlet shared her reaction to the Oscar winner's praise on Snapchat. The businesswoman posted:

kim kardashian reacts to jennifer lawrence fan news

Though Kim seems pretty starstruck in her post, she's previously talked about the blonde actress' KUWTK obsession. Back in 2015, Kimmie told The Sun:

"I was in NYC and I ran into Jennifer Lawrence. We said, 'Hi' and walked into the elevator, and as the doors were closing, she screamed across the lobby, 'I love your show.' We were laughing so hard."

Not to mention, the Silver Linings Playbook actress also met Kardashian-West's momma Kris Jenner at her surprise birthday party in 2015. Clearly, Kim knows Jennifer loves her show… so why is she pretending this is news to her??

Just sayin'…

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Fuck Those Other Guys, Right?! Jennifer Lopez She's 'In A Good Relationship For The First Time, Maybe Ever’
Next story »
More Details About Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant Including How She Faced Kidney Failure Months Before Surgery!
See All Comments